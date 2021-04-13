Short Interest in China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Decreases By 99.9%

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the March 15th total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of China Maple Leaf Educational Systems stock remained flat at $$0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.39.

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Company Profile

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates bilingual private schools and preschools in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. The company also offers dual-diploma curriculum, such as British Columbia curriculum and Chinese curriculum; and bilingual education services under the Canadian International School and Kingsley International School names.

