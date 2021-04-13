Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Drops By 73.3%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 282,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 135,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.55% of China Natural Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

