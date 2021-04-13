Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Decreases By 87.7%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the March 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CRHKY stock remained flat at $$15.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,267. China Resources Beer has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 0.38.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and distributes beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 74 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

