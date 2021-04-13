Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Expands By 300.0%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CHSCL opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. CHS has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $29.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

