Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Expands By 300.0%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
CHSCL opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. CHS has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $29.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80.
CHS Company Profile
