Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Increases By 3,665.2%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,100 shares, an increase of 3,665.2% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of MGDDY opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $31.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

