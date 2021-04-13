Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Increases By 4,776.5%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, an increase of 4,776.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CLABF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Core One Labs has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company in the United States and Canada. It focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. The company manufactures CannaStrips, which are cannabis-infused strips, as well as produces oils, distillates, and resins.

