Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Increases By 4,776.5%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, an increase of 4,776.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CLABF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Core One Labs has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87.
About Core One Labs
