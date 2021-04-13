Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declines By 92.5%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the March 15th total of 509,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,937,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. 1,991,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,574. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.29.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.