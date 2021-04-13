Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Rises By 466.7%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $10.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDI. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 59.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

