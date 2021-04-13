Short Interest in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rises By 284.8%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 284.8% from the March 15th total of 725,100 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 963,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. Criteo has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRTO. Truist raised their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.53.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $96,497.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $147,845 over the last three months. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Criteo by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.