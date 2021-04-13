Short Interest in CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Declines By 73.7%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CubicFarm Systems from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS CUBXF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. 19,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,160. CubicFarm Systems has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

