Short Interest in Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Decreases By 97.0%

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DBRM stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 14,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,083. Daybreak Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
About Daybreak Oil and Gas
