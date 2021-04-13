Short Interest in Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) Decreases By 97.0%

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBRM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DBRM stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 14,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,083. Daybreak Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

About Daybreak Oil and Gas

Daybreak Oil and Gas, Inc operates as an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company in the United States. It holds interest in the East Slopes project located in the southeastern part of the San Joaquin Basin near Bakersfield, California. The company also holds 70% working interest in the Michigan Basin project covering 1,400 acres area.

