Short Interest in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Expands By 511.1%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 511.1% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE DEX opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEX. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

