Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Declines By 98.4%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS DNAX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 8,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,872. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. DNA Brands has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $3.65.
DNA Brands Company Profile
