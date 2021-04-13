Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Declines By 98.4%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DNAX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 8,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,872. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. DNA Brands has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

Get DNA Brands alerts:

DNA Brands Company Profile

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for DNA Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNA Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.