Short Interest in Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Decreases By 99.8%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the March 15th total of 329,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Dno Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Dno Asa alerts:

DTNOF stock remained flat at $$1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Dno Asa has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the Middle East and the North Sea. Its flagship project is the Tawke field that is located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. As of December 31, 2019, its proven reserves consisted of 205.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); proven and probable reserves included 344.8 MMboe; and proven, probable, and possible reserves consisted of 539.9 MMboe.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.