Short Interest in Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Drops By 93.7%

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EMED traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,482. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28. Electromedical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

