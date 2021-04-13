Short Interest in Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Decreases By 89.2%

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the March 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELTP traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,640. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products.

