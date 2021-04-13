Short Interest in Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Expands By 1,300.0%

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS ELKEF remained flat at $$4.10 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. Elkem ASA has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELKEF shares. DNB Markets lowered Elkem ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elkem ASA in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Elkem ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Silicones, Silicon Materials, Foundry Products and Carbon. Its products include silicones, ferrosilicones, foundry alloys, carbon materials, and microsilica products. The company also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.

