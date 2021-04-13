Short Interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Rises By 304.3%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 304.3% from the March 15th total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 105,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDRA opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

