Short Interest in ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Rises By 392.6%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 392.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENN Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.195 per share. This is a boost from ENN Energy’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. ENN Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

