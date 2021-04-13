Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Increases By 1,100.0%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Euro Tech stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.85% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

