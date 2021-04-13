Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Increases By 834.0%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,300 shares, a growth of 834.0% from the March 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FAMI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,947. Farmmi has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmmi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.49% of Farmmi worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

