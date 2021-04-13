Short Interest in Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Decreases By 99.7%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the March 15th total of 275,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

FEEXF stock remained flat at $$4.80 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FEEXF shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ferrexpo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.