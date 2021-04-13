Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Drops By 81.3%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the March 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.59. 620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,704. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 443,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

