Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Expands By 1,002.5%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, an increase of 1,002.5% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000.

Shares of FYT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.60. 939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,230. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $53.33.

