Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Decreases By 75.4%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the March 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SDVY opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

