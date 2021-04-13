Short Interest in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Decreases By 83.6%

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the March 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 15.76% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.