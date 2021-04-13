Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Decreases By 74.1%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the March 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:PFO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,694. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
