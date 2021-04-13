Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Decreases By 74.1%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the March 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:PFO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,694. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

