Short Interest in Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) Expands By 1,053.8%

Fugro (OTCMKTS:FURGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 1,053.8% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FURGF shares. ABN Amro raised shares of Fugro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. ING Group upgraded shares of Fugro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Fugro alerts:

Shares of FURGF remained flat at $$10.58 during trading hours on Tuesday. Fugro has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88.

Fugro N.V. provides geo-data information through integrated data acquisition, analysis, and advice for oil and gas, infrastructure, renewables, nautical, and other industries. The company engages in the determination of soil composition through cone penetration testing, as well as the acquisition of soil samples and related laboratory testing; and mapping of the seabed, and geological features and hazards using non-invasive techniques, including the related interpretation and visualization.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Fugro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fugro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.