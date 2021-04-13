Short Interest in Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Declines By 97.7%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMDMF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 1,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

GMDMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

