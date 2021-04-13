Short Interest in GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Rises By 5,915.0%

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 5,915.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 890,257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTEH opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. GenTech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

