Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rises By 290.9%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 290.9% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GVDNY. Societe Generale cut shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

GVDNY stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,906. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.55. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $89.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.7233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

