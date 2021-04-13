Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rises By 290.9%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 290.9% from the March 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GVDNY. Societe Generale cut shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.
GVDNY stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,906. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.55. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $89.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.45.
About Givaudan
Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.
