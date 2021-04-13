Short Interest in Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) Drops By 85.3%

Global Care Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSCZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the March 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS RSCZF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. 1,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,868. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10. Global Care Capital has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.04.
About Global Care Capital
