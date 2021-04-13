Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Decreases By 86.7%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JETMF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. 4,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,403. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

