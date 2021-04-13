Short Interest in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Decreases By 81.3%

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the March 15th total of 382,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,032,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRIV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,677. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.