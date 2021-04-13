Short Interest in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Grows By 266.7%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

GARPY remained flat at $$15.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. Golden Agri-Resources has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.3612 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in China, Indonesia, India, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, cocoa butter substitute, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats for end-customers, restaurants, hotels, cafÃ©s, and industrial markets.

