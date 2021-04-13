Short Interest in Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Drops By 98.7%

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 233,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,977,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GLDFF remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,333,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,998. Golden Leaf has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands. The company also engages in the ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate and intellectual property, and capital equipment, as well as industrial hemp processing activities.

