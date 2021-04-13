Short Interest in Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Drops By 98.7%

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 233,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,977,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GLDFF remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,333,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,998. Golden Leaf has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
Golden Leaf Company Profile
