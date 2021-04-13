Short Interest in good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Drops By 93.2%

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the March 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on SLGBF. Raymond James began coverage on good natured Products in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on good natured Products in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get good natured Products alerts:

OTCMKTS:SLGBF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,632. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99. good natured Products has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.