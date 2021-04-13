Short Interest in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) Decreases By 69.8%

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the March 15th total of 208,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 938,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ GRSV opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings V has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,125,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,524,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

