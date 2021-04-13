Short Interest in Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Expands By 230.0%

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hempstract stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 54,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,228. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37. Hempstract has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

Hempstract, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc is based in Warden, Washington.

