Short Interest in HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Declines By 90.7%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the March 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Danske cut HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DNB Markets upgraded HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on HEXPOL AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXPLF remained flat at $$11.80 on Tuesday. HEXPOL AB has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and cable and wire industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

