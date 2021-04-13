Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Rises By 292.3%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 292.3% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNLN opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $16.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

