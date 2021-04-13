Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Rises By 789.7%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 789.7% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

IAALF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,785. IBC Advanced Alloys has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

