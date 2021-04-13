Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Rises By 789.7%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 789.7% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
IAALF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,785. IBC Advanced Alloys has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.
About IBC Advanced Alloys
