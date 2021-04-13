Short Interest in Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Drops By 88.5%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IDKOY remained flat at $$12.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.16. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells fuel oils and lubricant oils in Japan and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Basic Chemicals, Functional Materials, Power and Renewable Energy, and Resources segments. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement and sale of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, and automotive lubricants to service stations; and industrial kerosene, diesel oil, and heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel.

