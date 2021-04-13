Short Interest in Industrial Enterprises of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IEAM) Drops By 99.0%

Industrial Enterprises of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IEAM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

IEAM stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Industrial Enterprises of America has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About Industrial Enterprises of America

Industrial Enterprise of America, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in manufacturing and supplying of automotive fluids. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

