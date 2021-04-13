Short Interest in Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Expands By 415.4%

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 415.4% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INSHF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. Inner Spirit has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.

Get Inner Spirit alerts:

Inner Spirit Company Profile

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores. As of February 09, 2021, it operated 75 Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores across Canada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Inner Spirit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inner Spirit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.