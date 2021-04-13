Short Interest in Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Expands By 415.4%

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 415.4% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INSHF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. Inner Spirit has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.
Inner Spirit Company Profile
