Short Interest in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Expands By 262.4%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 262.4% from the March 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGJ opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $85.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.82.

