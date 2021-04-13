Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Increases By 540.3%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, an increase of 540.3% from the March 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

