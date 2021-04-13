Short Interest in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Decreases By 87.5%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

PDBC stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80.

