Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Grows By 260.3%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 260.3% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.
IVSBF traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.95. 1,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785. Investor AB has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $83.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.44.
Investor AB (publ) Company Profile
See Also: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.