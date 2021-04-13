Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Grows By 260.3%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 260.3% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.

IVSBF traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.95. 1,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785. Investor AB has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $83.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.44.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

