Short Interest in Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Decreases By 77.3%

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the March 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IVITF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 33,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,351. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Invictus MD Strategies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12.
About Invictus MD Strategies
