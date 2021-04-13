Short Interest in Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Decreases By 77.3%

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the March 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IVITF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 33,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,351. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Invictus MD Strategies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

About Invictus MD Strategies

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. invests in, acquires, and develops synergistic businesses in the cannabis industry in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cannabis and Fertilizers. It produces and sells medical cannabis; and plant fertilizers, nutrients, and other supplies for hydroponics, as well as operates medical clinics in Alberta.

